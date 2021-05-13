Victim’s family tells judge they hope East Lake accused drugged driver is never released from prison

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Corey Corrado sat in a room at the Pinellas County jail as Florida Highway Patrol Troopers described his actions on Tuesday that they say led to the deaths of two innocent people.

Sergeant Travis Donakowski described how witnesses told him Corrado weaved in and out of traffic on Keystone road just before 6:00 pm before hitting an SUV.

Donakowski says Corrado was in the wrong lane of traffic when rear-ending the SUV, which overturned and went into a bike trail nearby, striking two people on a tandem bicycle.

Corrado held his head in his hands and rarely looked up and could be heard crying and wailing as another trooper described how Corrado was under the influence of multiple drugs at the time of the crash.

The trooper says he believes Corrado had used marijuana, meth, and MDMA before the crash.

Judge Philip J. Federico listened to the evidence and heard about Corrado’s previous criminal record.

Corrado has been convicted before on multiple counts involving drugs and theft and was released from prison in December of 2020.

Judge Federico says he had to consider the victims, the serious nature of the crime and Corrado’s previous criminal history in his decision about releasing him on bond.

“I’m trying to stay measured in my response, but I’m not sure how I can protect the community unless Mr. Corrado is in custody,” said Federico as he ordered him to be held without bond.

Janine Dorsey and her boyfriend, Peter Yore were the victims on the bike. After he ordered Corrado held without bond, the judge allowed Yore’s daughters and Dorsey’s brother to address the defendant.

“Everybody gets a chance in life man and I think you got your chance,” said Dorsey’s brother Guy Losey.

Later, Janine’s father Henry clinched a photo of Dorsey’s daughters as he spoke of the impact of her loss on his family.

“The oldest one, she just graduated with a Masters and everything on Monday and now she’s planning a funeral,” Henry said.

Corrado was arrested on two counts of DUI manslaughter (drugs) and vehicular homicide.