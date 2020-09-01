Victim robbed at gunpoint after reported narcotics sale in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A victim was robbed at gunpoint after a reported narcotics sale in Pinellas County on Tuesday.

Deputies were made aware of the robbery, which happened at 220 Calibre Downs, around 4:52 p.m.

Deputies and the Flight Unit were able to find the suspect vehicle and deployed stop sticks.

Two people were arrested at US 19 and 110th Avenue.

There is no threat to the public and no injuries were reported.

No further information regarding the arrests were immediately available.

