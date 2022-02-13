Victim in fiery St. Pete crash was shot before wreck, police say

Demond Perry, the victim in the homicide (Courtesy: Pinellas County Crime Stoppers)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police have determined that the death caused by a fiery crash on Tyrone Boulevard is actually a homicide.

Police said at 3 a.m. Saturday, 26-year-old Demond Perry was driving along Tyrone Boulevard when he crashed his Infiniti, which caught on fire.

However, police learned that Perry suffered multiple gunshot wounds before the crash.

While St. Petersburg Fire Rescue was able to rescue Perry and take him to Tampa General Hospital, the victim died from his injuries hours later.

According to police, this is St. Petersburg’s first homicide in 2022.

Crime Stoppers offered a $5,000 reward for information that help police arrest whoever was involved in Perry’s death. Tips can be sent by calling 1-800-873-TIPS or visiting www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.