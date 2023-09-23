PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A victim has been identified in Friday’s death investigation involving an alligator.

Sabrina Peckham, 41, was identified by Pinellas County deputies.

The cause of death is pending, per the Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Friday afternoon around 1:50 p.m., a 13-foot, 8.5-inch-long gator was pulled from a waterway in the area of 134th Avenue North and 121st Street.

“This was the first big one that I’ve seen around here,” said Jennifer Dean, who has lived in the area for four years. “We heard all the sirens and came out to see what was going on.”

The investigation is ongoing.

