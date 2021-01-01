LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Victim flown to hospital after hit-and-run crash in Clearwater

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A victim was flown the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Clearwater on Friday.

Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue were called to the crash at 3:39 p.m. at Eldridge Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

One of the vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene.

A crash victim, an adult man, was flown to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with possible life-threatening injuries.

Clearwater Public Safety says motorists should avoid the intersection as the investigation continues.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss