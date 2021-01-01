Victim flown to hospital after hit-and-run crash in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A victim was flown the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Clearwater on Friday.
Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue were called to the crash at 3:39 p.m. at Eldridge Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
One of the vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene.
A crash victim, an adult man, was flown to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with possible life-threatening injuries.
Clearwater Public Safety says motorists should avoid the intersection as the investigation continues.
