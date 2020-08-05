Vice President Mike Pence makes campaign stops in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Vice President Mike Pence spent part of his day campaigning in Pinellas County.

The Vice President spoke to a small group of invitation-only guests at the Starkey Road Baptist Church.

“It’s great to be back in church and among so many champions for life” said Pence as he addressed a group of pro-life supporters.

Vice President Pence briefly mentioned the pandemic and praised Florida’s efforts, “We are seeing encouraging trends all across Florida and all across the sun belt,” said Pence.

His main message to the crowd was on the subject of abortion and his views and the President’s views to support a pro-life stance.

“From the first day he took office, President Trump has been standing for the sanctity of human life,” said Pence who proudly pointed to his record against abortion and groups that support it.

“I was able to cast the tie-breaking vote in the U.S. Senate to defund Planned Parenthood,” said Pence who also warned the crowd that Senator Joe Biden will work to reverse that if he is elected President.

“Joe Biden and the Democratic Party would increase funding for Planned Parenthood,” said Pence.

The Vice President spoke at the church for just under 25 minutes before moving on to another campaign event in Clearwater.

