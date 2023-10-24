ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — An honor flight touched down Tuesday night at the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport once again.

Over the years, 8 On Your Side has covered several homecomings of veterans from Tampa Bay who’ve been selected for a day-long visit to the monuments in Washington, D.C.

Honor Flight of West Central Florida, Inc. was established as a regional hub of the Honor Flight Network in 2010. Its mission is to recognize veterans for their sacrifice and service by flying them to D.C. to reflect on the memorials dedicated to their honor.

“It means a tremendous amount,” said Arthur Shaw, a Vietnam veteran. “We all look for signs of love and this definitely brings it to you. We would give it all to our country if we were asked.”

With four honor flights a year, more than 3,400 veterans from the Tampa Bay area have had the opportunity to experience this adventure.

For more information on honor flights and to apply to be on one, click here.