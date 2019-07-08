Vehicle stolen from Wawa gas pumps with boy, 7, inside

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A scary ordeal for a South Carolina family Monday, as they were leaving Florida to head home after vacation.

Parents of a 7-year-old boy went into the Wawa store in the 8900 block of Ulmerton Road, leaving him inside the vehicle.

Moments later, Largo Police Department detectives tell 8 On Your Side that Adam Vachon, 23, jumped into the vehicle and sped off. The boy was still inside.

The boy’s father got into another family vehicle, also at the gas station, and followed. Police said he was unable to catch up to the suspect.

Minutes passed, and police explained that Vachon dropped off the boy at a hotel in Pinellas Park.

He apparently told the boy to go inside and call his mom, a press release from the police department said.

“Attempts [at] pinging a phone in the vehicle were unsuccessful, so mom gets on the ‘Gizmo’ app and locates the GPS in her child’s watch that was still inside the vehicle,” the release said.

The vehicle was found at an apartment complex on Lois Ave. N. in Tampa.

Police watched Vachon get off an elevator and head to an entertainment complex. The found him and arrested him without incident, they said.

Vachon is charged with kidnapping and grand theft of an automobile. Police said he confessed to the crimes

The boy is physically okay, police said. His identity wasn’t released.