Vehicle hits multiple trees on Bayshore in Clearwater; 1 dead, 2 hurt

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person died and two others were injured after a vehicle struck multiple trees in Clearwater Thursday night.

The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Bayshore Boulevard near San Mateo Street.

Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, which went off the road and hit multiple trees.

Police said one person has died and two others were injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The crash closed Bayshore for several hours, but the roadway has since reopened.