ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Part of a busy St. Petersburg intersection was closed this evening after a vehicle hit a fire hydrant.

The crash happened early Friday evening at the intersection of 38th Avenue North and 5th Street North.

St. Petersburg police have responded to the scene and say excessive roadway flooding has caused a depression to form with the car in a hole.

Thankfully officials were able to remove the car and no one was injured in the crash. The roadway has since been reopened.