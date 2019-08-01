Vehicle found submerged in water near Corey Causeway

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife officials have responded to a submerged vehicle near the Corey Causeway on St. Pete Beach.
Authorities said no people were found inside of the vehicle.
Eagle 8 flew over the scene and spotted the vehicle upside down in the water.
At this time, it’s still unclear when this occurred or how it occurred.
This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Contractor takes money, leaves customers lives in shambles
- ‘Put down the pen’ campaign warning students about vaping in Hillsborough schools
- VIDEO: 526 teeth removed from 7-year-old boy’s mouth
- Hillsborough County teacher’s union proposing new pay scale
- Construction forces detours near Clearwater schools