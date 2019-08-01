Live Now
Vehicle found submerged in water near Corey Causeway

Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife officials have responded to a submerged vehicle near the Corey Causeway on St. Pete Beach.

Authorities said no people were found inside of the vehicle.

Eagle 8 flew over the scene and spotted the vehicle upside down in the water.

At this time, it’s still unclear when this occurred or how it occurred.

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.

