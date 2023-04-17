Pinellas COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — All traffic was temporarily held on the southbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Monday as first responders raced to extinguish a vehicle fire.

According to the traffic monitoring site, Florida 511, a vehicle fire was reported on the north end of the bridge connecting Pinellas and Manatee counties.

As of 5:23 p.m., the left-hand lane is blocked as crews work to clear the road.

