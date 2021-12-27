Vehicle fire impacting southbound traffic on Skyway bridge

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — There is a lane restriction in the Southbound lanes of I-275 on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge as first responders work to clear a vehicle fire.

A traffic camera pointed at the Skyway bridge showed a vehicle fully engulfed in flames earlier in the evening.

All lanes headed into Manatee County were temporarily shut down while fire crews put out the flames. Since then, drivers were told to merge into the left-hand lanes. Drivers should expect delays or plan alternative routes while the scene is cleared.

The incident does not impact northbound traffic.

.@FHPTampa on scene of a vehicle fire on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge – SB lanes at mile marker 12. All lanes are blocked, expect delays. pic.twitter.com/07g9iGTtkK — @WFLAtraffic (@WFLAtraffic) December 27, 2021

