(Courtesy of the Clearwater Police Department)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A vehicle fire closed the westbound lanes on the Courtney Campbell Causeway Monday afternoon.

Pictures from Clearwater police showed a completely burned trailer that they said caused the closure.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Drivers are asked to consider an alternate route.