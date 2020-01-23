Vehicle crashes into building in Largo

Live Now
Pinellas County

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Largo police are investigating a crash after a vehicle smashed into a building Wednesday night.

Police arrived on scene following a crash in the 700 block of West Bay Drive after the vehicle crashed into the Largo Auto Center.

Largo Fire Rescue says two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries

A third patient was evaluated at scene but refused treatment

Largo Fire Rescue remains on scene securing the building

WFLA has a crew headed to the scene.

