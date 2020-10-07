Vandals destroy turf at Chi Chi Rodriguez Golf Course in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA)—Clearwater police are seeking information after one or more vandals caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to Chi Chi Rodriguez Golf Course.

The incident is believed to have happened in the early hours before sunrise on Tuesday. The golf course is located at 3030 McMullen Booth Road.

Police said someone drove over multiple acres near Landmark Drive, ripping up the turf, and causing an estimated $2,000 to $5,000 worth of damage.

(Source: Clearwater Police)

Detectives are asking those with information to call them at 727-562-4242.

