Tampa Bay utility companies, stores prepare in advance of Dorian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Utility companies are normally front and center after a big storm.

But, there’s plenty of work to be done before one bears down on the state.

“We are readying our storm response plans. So, we are beginning to evaluate potential impacts to our service territory and potential outages our customers may experience,” said Peveeta Presaud, a Duke Energy spokeswoman based in Tampa Bay.

In the coming days, Duke Energy crews will check equipment to make sure it’s in tip top shape.

Workers will focus on power lines, utility poles and any equipment at substations.

They certainly understand the importance of being ready to deal with anything Dorian throws their way.

“Any significant storm will bring with it high winds as well as a lot of rainfall, so flooding many times is a major concern for both the utility and equipment as well as the safety of our customers,” Persaud said.

She also urged customers to prepare in case power is knocked out. During Hurricane Irma, some Floridians went weeks without electricity.

“If you or a family member are dependent upon energy for medical equipment, we want to make sure you’re planning ahead of time,” she said. “That you either have back up generation or you’ve made plans to evacuate or find a shelter that’s ready for your needs.”

At a Home Depot in St. Petersburg, store shelves are stocked with generators, even though Dorian is hundreds of miles away.

The store had plenty as of Tuesday morning and is ready to receive any additional shipments if needed.

“Very common occurrence where we get a lot of phone calls, a lot of people coming in and asking,” said Lee Forbes, a store manager. “Checking what we do and don’t have. It’s pretty much a one-stop-shop for everything,” he said.

Home Depot stores also sell other hurricane-related items like batteries, flashlights, weather radios and bottled water, Forbes said.