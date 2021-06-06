Pinellas Park party crasher runs over man, child, then hits them again in reverse, police say

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver was charged with two counts of attempted murder after mowing down a man and a 10-year-old girl outside a banquet hall in Pinellas Park, police said.

The incident occurred at about 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning at Banquet Masters, 13355 49th Street, according to Pinellas Park police.

Police said a fight ensued after Roberto Dothe, Anthony Benitez and another person showed up to a party uninvited. The trio went back to their car, then Dothe drove into a crowd of party attendees, hitting a 10-year-old girl and a 37-year-old man.

Police said Dothe continued driving and smashed his car into a truck, then he put the car in reverse and backed over the victims. The man and the girl suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said a crowd surrounded the car and began attacking Dothe, Benitez and the other passenger. The other passenger suffered serious injuries after being attacked by one of the party attendees. Police said Benitez retaliated and hit the guest with a bottle of alcohol. Benitez was arrested at the scene on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Police said Dothe ran away but was detained nearby a short time later. He is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, according to police.