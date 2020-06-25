‘Until we become immune, we’re not going to get past this’: Some express opposition with Pinellas Co. mask ordinance

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Mask ordinances are popping up across the Tampa Bay area but not everyone thinks it’s the right move.

Some people argue masking up delays the inevitable and that we need herd immunity now to naturally rid ourselves of the virus.

“Until we become immune, we’re not going to get past this. It’s going to come wave after wave and keep hitting us,” said Cathi Chamberlin.

Chamberlin is a political author and one of a hundred people that wrote into commissioners asking them to vote “no” for the mandatory masks.

News Channel 8’s Christine McLarty spoke with Infectious Disease Specialist Doctor Juan Dumois with Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital on herd immunity, who believes that is true.

He says while it is true from a scientific standpoint, if we spread the virus too quickly before there’s a vaccine then the healthcare system will get overwhelmed and more people will die.

“Getting herd immunity faster is scientifically accurate but ethically dubious. Because it’s a callous way of accepting a lot more people are going to die,” Dumois said.

He said if we can get a vaccine as early as January 2021 and if a lot of people take that vaccine, then he thinks we could safely reach herd immunity as soon as the end of 2021.

Pinellas County announced they will open the County Information Center for questions about the emergency face covering ordinance. Starting Friday, residents and visitors with questions can call 727-464-4333 Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until noon.