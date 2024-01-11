Related video: Baby capybara goes viral for doing ‘Thriller’ dance

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — You’ve heard of “Frog and Toad,” but what about turtle and alligator?

While looking for nature photo opportunities at Eagle Lake Park in Largo, Florida, Lenny Vivolo captured this once-in-a-lifetime picture of this unlikely duo.

“One in a million shot…a gator and turtle hand-in-hand and arm-in-arm at Eagle Lake Park in Largo,” Vivolo wrote in a Facebook post.

Vivolo said he was standing on a bridge at the park when he noticed the gator and turtle crossing under the bridge together hand-in-hand and took the cute shot.

While Vivole shared the photo on Facebook earlier this month, he told WFLA that he took the picture last June around 11 a.m.