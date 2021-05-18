WATCH: Underwater pier pieces blasted as part of Bayway Bridge project

TIERRA VERDE, Fla. (WFLA) — Underwater pier pieces from the old Bayway Bridge were blasted Tuesday as part of the ongoing bridge replacement project in Pinellas County.

The Florida Department of Transportation and the contractor for the project scheduled the underwater bascule pier blasting for 1:30. The scheduled detonation had to be pushed back until 1:39 because crews spotted a manatee in the area.

The blast is another step in the Bayway Bridge replacement project. The $56.8 million project started in 2018 to replace the existing two-lane bascule bridge with a two-lane, high-level, fixed bridge.

The project started in late 2018 and is expected to be completed by fall of this year.