TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Country music star Luke Combs took to social media Wednesday to respond after 8 On Your Side spoke to a Pinellas County woman who was sued for $250,000 by the singer’s team.

In an Instagram video, Combs said the story was the first thing he saw when he woke up that morning, and the situation made him “absolutely sick to (his) stomach.”

“So, we do have a company that goes after folks, only supposedly large corporations operating internationally that make millions and millions of dollars, making counterfeit T shirts, things of that nature run an illegal businesses,” Combs explained. “And apparently this woman, Nicol, has somehow gotten wrapped into that.”

Nicol Harness told 8 On Your Side investigator Shannon Behnken that she suffers from congestive heart failure and her only job is selling homemade tumblers and T-shirts through Amazon.

In the video, Combs said he spoke to Harness this morning and promised to send her $11,000 – double the amount the woman said was locked up in her Amazon account. He also said he would put up a tumbler for sale, with all proceeds going to Harness to help with her medical bills.

Harness learned Combs sued her in federal court in Illinois, along with others, for selling counterfeit merchandise. The case was already closed by the time she found out about the lawsuit and she was ordered to pay $250,000.

She later discovered that she received notice of the lawsuit in October, but it was sent via email, and got buried in her “junk” folder. Florida law requires defendants to be served in person, but in Illinois, where the lawsuit was filed, email is considered efficient.

“Again, this is unbelievable. I was completely shocked when I saw this this morning,” Combs said in the video. “(It) makes me sick. This is not something that I would ever do. This is not the kind of person I am. I’m not greedy in any way, shape, or form. Money is the last thing on my mind.”

Combs said he intends to fly Nicol and her family to a show next year so he can “give her a hug and say sorry in person.”