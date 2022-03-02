Ukrainian Catholic church in St. Petersburg taking donations to help refugees

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Members of a Ukranian Catholic church is St. Petersburg are working to help loved ones who are affected by Russian attacks in Ukraine.

Ukrainian flags and signs of support for the country are set up around Epiphany of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Pastor Bohdan Barytskyy says 80% of parishioners have family members living in Ukraine.

In the week since the Russian invasion, services at the church have been filled with prayers for an end to the violence.

“I called my family and I said, ‘I cannot believe this is reality,” Fr. Barytskyy said. “My mother, she lives there, my sister, my brother, my cousins — I have property there. We are here physically but our minds and hearts are in Ukraine.”

The congregation will come together around noon on Ash Wednesday for a day of prayer and reflection.

Right now, they’re asking the community for its support.

Two organizations, the Tampa non-profit Course of Action and Help Me Donate, have teamed up with the church to hygiene products and first aid kits for refugees fleeing the country.

The group is in need of the following items:

Band-Aids

Neosporin, Polysporin, antibiotic ointment

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Handy wipes

Tylenol, Advil or Aleve

Small bottles of: body wash, deodorant, shampoo, mouthwash, hand cream, hand sanitizers

Cotton swabs, baby wipes

Small bags of cat and dog treats

Children’s items: coloring books, crayons, small toys

Baby bottles, pacifiers

Diaper rash cream

Feminine toiletries

Greeting cards to families

Organizers are asking for the donations to be packed in a large Ziploc bag.

Donations can be dropped at 434 90th Ave N., St. Petersburg on Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Volunteers are needed Saturday and Sunday to prepare supplies for shipping. Volunteers can arrive between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This is very important during this difficult time. I know that this, our country, will fight for democracy, for freedom and we want to live in peace,” Fr. Barytskyy said.