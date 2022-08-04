PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Members of the Uhuru movement are lashing out against the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and a federal investigation into their alleged dealings with the Russian government.

The FBI previously alleged that Aleksandr Ionov, a Russian national who served as the president of the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia, worked on behalf of Russian Federal Security Service to use political groups across the United States, including the African People’s Socialist Party, to spread pro-Russia propaganda and interfere with local elections.

Jamie Simpson with the Uhurus called the FBI raid on their headquarters an attack.

“Historically, the United States Government and its secret political police have attacked and assassinated African leaders who have fought against all forms of Colonial domination,” Simpson said.

The Uhurus gave members of the media a tour of their building, showing locks they said had been broken during the FBI raid and claimed Special Agents of the FBI stole hard drives and documents.

Federal Agents were working with a warrant to seize items as part of their investigation.

“Their explanation for the attack is this absurd fabrication of our party and leaders being some puppets for the Russian Government, but we know this isn’t true,” Akile Anai said.

She also accused the media of colluding with the FBI and others. Anai refused to answer direct questions about the indictment of her dealings with Russian agents.