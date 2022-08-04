ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Members of the African People’s Socialist Party, a political activist group with a chapter in St. Petersburg, are expected to discuss what they called a “violent military” attack by FBI agents after allegations of their involvement with Russian intelligence officers to spread propaganda and influence local elections.

In a press release, the movement said authorities held a “series of violent military FBI orchestrated pre- dawn attacks” that targeted chapter leaders at their homes and offices on July 29.

Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation previously alleged that Aleksandr Ionov, a Russian national who served as the president of the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia, worked on behalf of Russian Federal Security Service to use political groups across the United States, including the African People’s Socialist Party, to spread pro-Russia propaganda and interfere with local elections.

The U.S. Department of Justice alleged that Ionov worked with at least three other Russian officials in its “malign influence campaign” against the United States over the course of seven years.

Akile Anai, Director of the Department of Agitation and Propaganda for the APSP and Jamie Simpson, Southern Regional Coordinator of the Uhuru Solidarity Movement, are expected to hold a news conference on Thursday.

News Channel 8 will stream the event in the player above. This is a developing story.