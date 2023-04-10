ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — At noon, Uhuru House Chairperson Chairman Omali Yeshitela is set to give an explanation on why it was raided back in July.

Federal investigators confiscated items from the Uhuru House in Downtown St. Petersburg last year as part of an investigation into the Uhuru’s interactions with Russia.

A 24-page indictment details a seven-year international scheme allegedly orchestrated by the Russian government.

FBI Special Agent in Charge David Walker said in July, the “FBI will not tolerate meddling in our democratic process.”

Federal investigators said Aleksandr Ionov set up a political operation at the Uhuru house as he was working for the Russian Federal Security Service.

The indictment said he gave money to Uhuru and other political groups and even used Uhuru’s news network to host a webinar, spreading Russian propaganda and influencing local elections.

“The facts and circumstances surrounding this indictment are some of the most egregious and blatant violations always we’ve seen by Russia in order to destabilize and undermine trust in the American democracy,” Walker explained at a press conference in July.

So far, members of the Uhuru movement have strongly denied the accusations.

On Aug 4, members of the Uhuru movement lashed out against the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and a federal investigation into their alleged dealings with the Russian government, denying all accusations.

“Their explanation for the attack is this absurd fabrication of our party and leaders being some puppets for the Russian government, but we know this isn’t true,” Akile Anai of the Uhuru movement said.

However, the group still defends its relationship with Russia.

“Uhuru woman we are against world colonial powers, that’s what we are against,” Anai said to a crowd in July. “And if Russia is against anti-colonial powers then we support Russia.”

8 On Your Side has reached out to the FBI directly for an update on this investigation.