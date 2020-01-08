Uber now offering PIN code safety feature to verify a ride

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Make, model, license plate, driver’s name and now, a “PIN” code. Uber riders now have another way to verify the car you’re about to get in to, is really your Uber.

“Say you’ve ordered me to come get you, You would see my face” Uber driver, Brian Delore demonstrated how the Uber app works.

Information provided to riders includes his car make, model, color and tag number and now if riders request it, a pin code will be included.

“You don’t know me and I don’t know you, so I guess, maybe a woman to a man kind of point of view, that might be a good thing. But they already have your identification” said Delore.

Here’s how it works: Riders can set up PIN verification on the app. Drivers see the pin request, and ask for the 4-digit code when they arrive. If there’s a match, off you go.

Uber user, Ashley Hill likes the idea. “There’s just been too many times where people will just get in and they don’t ask for the name or anything like that and they just take off in someone else’s Uber so I think that’s a good layer,” said Hill.

Ashley’s mom thinks the app already has plenty of protection.

“I think it’s up the consumer to be pro-active to make sure that is their Uber driver that they requested. I don’t think the PIN is necessary” said Darlene Hill.

Riders can choose to use the PIN verification feature on every trip or only during night time trips.

“Basically it’s just another protection layer, I guess for the consumer,” said Uber driver, Brian Delore.

All Uber users will have the option by the end of this week.