ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Michael Hassey Junior still can’t believe it. The former Uber driver recently learned the woman who attacked him pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges and avoided any jail time.

The entire incident was captured on cell phone camera.

“I am pretty upset about it,” said Hassey. “I am sad about it and like I said I just don’t feel like the justice system worked at all in my favor.”

The attack happened in April of 2021. Hassey had just picked up Michele Stilwell from an establishment in Tampa and was driving her over the Howard Frankland Bridge towards Pinellas County.

“She starts reaching over and grabbing me and touching me,” said Hassey. “She tried to make me wreck my car off the bridge and into the other vehicles and whatnot.”

We warn you, the below full 3-minute video is difficult to watch. Hassey said this is only the last three minutes of the attack, he says it started about five minutes before this recording began.

Police arrested Stillwell on two felony charges of aggravated battery and tampering with a witness. In November, under a plea agreement, she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. The judge presiding over the case sentenced her to 18 months probation.

Hassey believes Stilwell should have gotten some jail time.

“As far as I see it it’s attempted murder,” said Stilwell. “When I’m going 70 miles an hour over the bridge and you’re trying to make me wreck my car over the bridge or into other vehicles.”

Prior to the trial, Stilwell’s attorneys deposed Hassey, and he felt he was the one on trial.

“The state attorney told me he had never had to object that many times during a deposition before and I walked out of there so upset,” said Hassey. “I was just so confused as to how anyone could try to defend someone for doing that to another human being. “

Hassey also believes Uber is at least partly to blame. His attorneys recently sent the company a demand letter stating the policies that were in place when this attack happened were not enough to adequately protect the ride share drivers.

Hassey has not said if he intends to file a civil suit against Hassey or Uber.