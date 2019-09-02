Two women, dog severely injured after boats crash near Skyway Bridge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg Fire Rescue is currently on the scene where two boats crashed near the Skyway Bridge.

According to fire rescue officials, two women, aged 30 and 31, were severely hurt and were taken to Bayfront Medical Center for their injuries.

Both boats were taken to Maximo Park.

Fire rescue officials also confirmed a dog was on board one of the boats and has a severe injury.

No other information has been released at this time on the crash or the status of injuries. Please check back with the latest updates.

*Editors Note: The article has been corrected to say the boats were taken to Maximo Park, not O’Neill’s Marina.