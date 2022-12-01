SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Sisters Rose Marie Skillen and Betty Bowman were living in a mobile home at the Seminole RV Park when it caught fire Thursday morning.

According to their other sister, Cathy Skillen, Betty and Rose Marie were awakened by the smell.

“They just had gotten a puppy about a week ago, and the puppy woke them up at 5’o’clock to be fed, and my sister smelled smoke, and by that time, it again, was too late,” Cathy said.

It was a moment of intensity where Cathy shared the main goal was getting outside. Paramedics took both sisters to the hospital where Betty had to be admitted due to smoke inhalation and high blood pressure.

Seminole Fire Chief Heather Burford told 8 On Your Side the fire was accidental. Crews battled the fire for over two hours, but the mobile home was a total loss.

“They had just done their grocery shopping that’s all gone, just bought food for the animals, that’s all gone. There is just literally nothing left,” Cathy said.

8 On Your Side spoke to Rose Marie off-camera. The fire victim evacuated the home with nothing but the clothes on her back and the pets.

The sisters are on a fixed income and don’t have insurance, so the family has started a GoFundMe to help the women start over.