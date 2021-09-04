Two killed after Tesla car crashes into Palm Harbor home

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people are dead after a car crashed into a Palm Harbor house Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said four men were heading north on Manning Road in a 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid at a high speed when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Manning Road and Hermosa Drive.

An FHP report states that the driver hit the embankment while going through the intersection, launching the car in the air before it crashed into a house on Caird Way, going through the home’s exterior rear walls.

The FHP said the car hit and killed one of the three residents at the home, a 69-year-old woman. The driver and two passengers suffered serious injuries while another passenger, a 43-year-old man from Odessa, died at a hospital, according to the highway patrol.

The Tesla was not in autopilot mode at the time of the wreck, the FHP said.