PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people died after driving their Ferrari head-on into another car on Sunday night.

According to a release from Pinellas Park police, the crash happened on Brian Dairy Road between 66th Street N. and Belcher Road at 9:43 p.m. Police said it appears the Ferrari was speeding down Brian Dairy Road when it crossed the median “for unknown reasons” and collided with another car going the opposite direction.





(via Pinellas Park Police Department)

Police said the two people in the Ferrari were “killed instantly”. The occupants of the other car sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Police said the area around the crash would stay closed for several hours while they investigated. More details are expected to be released tomorrow.