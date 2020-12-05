Two days after St. Petersburg officer is shot in the line of duty, dozens march to show support for police

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Two days after a St. Petersburg Police Department officer was shot in the line of duty, dozens of police supporters gathered downtown to show their support for the police.

“We’re here to back the blue. Back the police,” a supporter said.

They gathered just after 6 p.m. Friday to stand in solidarity for the police, specifically for the unnamed officer who was shot.

That officer was released from the hospital Friday, after undergoing surgery.

“We’re just showing St. Pete Police Department some support after the recent shooting,” said Eric Harris of the group Blue Thunder. Harris said he’s a former police officer.

More than 40 people walked around downtown St. Pete amid crowds of people out on a Friday night

“The whole world’s backwards right now, and we’re just here to show our officers some support,” said Harris of Blue Thunder.

“You seen what’s going on around the country,” said Peter Jorgensen. “And we’re just here to show our officers some support.”

At the onset of the event, around 15 people moved in on motorcycles, waving flags.

“We support our police, we love our community, we want a peaceful community, we’re behind them 100 percent,” Harris said.

The suspect in Wednesday’s shooting, identified by investigators as Dominique Harris, 20, was shot many times and later died.

Detectives said they found a gun inside his car outside the Food Max store on 18th Avenue South.