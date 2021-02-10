Two bodies found in a car, St. Pete Police investigating

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are seeking information after two people were found dead inside a running vehicle in St. Petersburg early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 1400 block of 34th Street South at about 1:30 a.m. to investigate a car that had been running for an extended period of time. In the car, they found the bodies of 27-year-old Larrisha Williams and 23-year-old Jerome Clark.

St. Petersburg police spokeswoman Sandra Bentil said their deaths were being investigated as a homicide, but the cause of death was not disclosed. Police also said it is unclear of the relationship between the two victims.

8 On Your Side spoke with Clark’s mother, Lorraine Gary. She is now asking the community to step up.

“We want to know who did it, anybody, anybody seen anything, know anything please let us know,” Lorriane Gary said. “I just want answers for my baby.

34th Street South remained closed for hours between 13th Avenue South and 15th Avenue while investigators were working to gather evidence to figure out exactly what happened.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call 893-7780 or to text the letters SPPD and your tip to TIP-411.