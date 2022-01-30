Two arrested for robbery-turned-murder in Sarasota, police say

Police at the scene of a shooting on North Washington Boulevard (Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people have been charged in a deadly shooting that happened Saturday morning.

Sarasota police said Willie Abnar, 29, and Ka’ Liyah Brown, 18, of Bradenton allegedly shot a man during a robbery just before 7 a.m. on North Washington Boulevard.

The victim later died at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, according to officers.

Both suspects were charged with murder while engaged in a robbery and attempted robbery with a firearm.

The two suspects are being held at the Sarasota County Jail, as of this report.