PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A hearing is planned for Tuesday to determine whether Tomasz Kosowski will remain in jail until his case goes to trial. The plastic surgeon is charged in the disappearance of attorney Steven Cozzi.

Cozzi was last seen at his law office in Largo on March 21. Two days later, a search warrant was served on Kosowski’s home in Tarpon Springs. According to investigators, they found the same Toyota Tundra that was seen leaving Cozzi’s law office. Detectives say they found blood in the truck.

On March 25, Kosowski’s home was searched and officials say they found a mask, taser, and brass knuckles. He was charged with Cozzi’s murder on March 27. The search for Cozzi’s body is ongoing.

Documents filed Friday by State Attorney Bruce Bartlett say the attorney’s remains could be in a South Florida landfill. According to the pretrial motion, phone records lead police and cadaver dogs to a dumpster that is emptied into the Collier County landfill.

The official papers say a video from the garbage truck “shows a large garbage bag falling in a manner inconsistent with normal trash.” Investigators searched the landfill but did not find Cozzi, according to documents.

Kosowski’s attorney Bjorn Brunvand spoke after his client’s first appearance in March. In a motion to have the case dismissed, Brunvand suggested Cozzi could be responsible for his own disappearance.

Brunvand said the defense team is conducting their own investigation into the situation and asked the community to keep and open mind about the case.