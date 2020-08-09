‘Trying to play a prank’: Clearwater teen arrested for impersonating police officer

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An 18-year-old from Clearwater was arrested Friday after impersonating a police officer.

According to police, Kolby Koberna was driving a white Ford Crown Victoria on 28th Street North in Pinellas Park.

When Koberna passed by an officer, police say his car’s front headlights were flashing and was emitting the sound of a police siren.

The 18-year-old was following closely behind a black two-door Volkswagon, which began to slow down and signaled to the right as if it was getting pulled over, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.

The officer pulled Koberna over and the teen said he was just trying to play a prank on his friends by pretending to pull them over.

Officers say a police mag light and mounted siren box attached to the center dashboard were found inside the teen’s car. On the outside, there was a spotlight and the car had blacked out wheels with the centers being chrome hubcaps, resembling that of a standard issued police Crown Victoria.

After speaking to the driver and passenger of the Volkswagon, police say they were unsure if the car behind them was their friend or a police car and said they decided to pull over.

Koberna was booked into the Pinellas County Jail but has since posted a bond of $2,500.

