Truck that crashed into Treasure Island home to be removed today

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A truck remains inside a Treasure Island home after crashing into it Thursday evening.

According to officials, the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. when the truck struck sign and then a house in 10000 block of Gulf Boulevard.

Treasure Island police say the driver of the truck was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Thankfully no one else was inside the home when the crash occurred.

Officials say the driver showed no suspicion of impairment.

City officials have condemned the building. The truck was left overnight and will be removed Friday morning during daylight for safety reasons.

Treasure Island Police say a criminal traffic citation will be issued in this crash.

LATEST STORIES: