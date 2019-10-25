Truck crashes into Treasure Island home

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Treasure Island Fire Rescue is on scene of a crash where a truck crashed through a home this evening.

According to officials, the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. when a truck struck sign and then a house in 10000 block of Gulf Boulevard.

Fire rescue officials say the driver of the truck was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Thankfully no one else was inside the home when the crash occurred.

Officials say the driver showed no suspicion of impairment. City officials have unfortunately condemned the building.