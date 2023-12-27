PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — A Ford F-150 crashed into a Palm Harbor hair salon on Wednesday, according to officials.

The crash happened near Alderman Road and Palm Harbor Boulevard, officials said.

The driver was removed from the truck, officials said. No one was taken to a hospital.

The front of the salon is damaged as well as a wall between the salon and a fitness center, according to officials. The building is secure.

Courtesy: Lindsey DiCicco

Vicki “Diane” Cooper was next door at the fitness center and said she was pushed into her desk.

“I was in my office, sitting at my desk, and we heard a very large — sounded like an explosion,” she said. “The truck had actually come through this wall — my office is at the corner — so it hit my wall, broke the wall, and pushed me into my desk.”

No other details were immediately available.

