Tropicana Field to serve as mail ballot drop-off location

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections has announced voters can now drop their ballot at Tropicana Field for the presidential election.

Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus and the Tampa Bay Rays announced the stadium will be one of 25 ballot drop off locations in the county and the fifth mail ballot drive-thru location.

“I am excited to partner with the Tampa Bay Rays. This is another example of our community coming together during a pandemic to have successful elections. Tropicana Field is an ideal place for an additional mail ballot drop-off location to help serve nearly 370,000 Pinellas voters who have already requested mail ballots for the General Election,” Marcus said.

Marcus says more than 50% of Pinellas County voters have requested mail ballots.

Voters can go to VotePinellas.com to request a mail ballot and check the status of their mail ballot.