ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropicana Field was lit up Thursday in rainbow colors for the first day of Pride Month.

The team shared an image of the lights on Twitter.

“Because baseball is for everyone,” the tweet reads.

St. Petersburg’s Pride month events culminate in the St. Pete Pride Parade and Festival on June 24, one of the largest Pride events in the South.

This year’s Pride month comes amid a controversial Florida legislative session, where lawmakers passed several anti-LGBTQ bills. These include legislation that curtails access to gender-affirming medical care, restricts the use of public restrooms, and expands what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.