ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) is planning to suspend all transit services ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia.

All transit services will be suspended starting Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 5 p.m. until further notice. The suspension could also be enacted earlier if tropical-storm-force winds are sustained at 40 mph.

The suspension includes all PSTA routes, including PSTA Access, the Jolley Trolley, and Looper services.

Additionally, all PSTA routes will be fare-free on Tuesday, Aug. 28 to assist in evacuations.

PSTA is currently working with Pinellas County Emergency Management to provide free bus transportation to designated shelters. Residents can view a list of shelters and routes on the Pinellas County website: www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/shelters.htm