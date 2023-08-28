PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Pinellas County for Tropical Storm Idalia. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.

Shelters/Evacuation Centers

The following shelters will open at 7 p.m. Monday:

John Hopkins Middle School, 701 16th Street S., St. Petersburg (Special Needs)

An additional 10 shelters will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Some shelters are pet-friendly.

The latest shelter information is available here.

Evacuation Zones

Pinellas County officials have ordered a mandatory evacuation for Zone A, including all mobile homes, effective Monday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m.

Current Warnings

Hurricane and Storm Surge warnings are in effect for St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and Largo

Contacts