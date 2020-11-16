Tropical Storm Eta pushes more sand into John’s Pass

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla (WFLA) – More sand is being pushed into John’s Pass thanks to the wrath of Tropical Storm Eta. The sand issue has been something businesses have been dealing with for years and many have been trying to fix it.

But after Tropical Storm Eta last week, it made the problem grow worse. The storm surge created an expansive beach area at Hubbard’s Marina.

Captain Dylan Hubbard told 8 On Your Side this is going to create more problems in the future.

“So we are going to see a huge amount of sand accruement and more sand coming to this area and depositing over the next few weeks because we have a nice big base layer,” he said.

Almost two weeks ago, city, county and state officials met to talk about the issue. However, the officials said a study would need to be done before any action could take place. Right now there is no timeline for when that study would take place.

LATEST STORIES: