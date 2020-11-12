Tropical Storm Eta cleanup underway across Tampa Bay

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Safety Harbor city workers began cleaning up behind Tropical Storm Eta on Thursday morning.

The storm dumped quite a bit of debris along city streets and in neighborhoods.

In Oldsmar, it was a similar story.

At Jack Willie’s Bar, Grill and Tiki, water from Upper Tampa Bay flooded the building and left mud and muck everywhere.

“Thankfully, all of our coolers, which we were concerned about because all of the electrical components are on the ground. None of them were ruined,” said Liz Dapont, owner of Jack Willie’s.

Although they’ll have to replace the floors, they’re grateful the building wasn’t a total loss.