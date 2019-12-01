Troopers searching for hit-and-run driver in Pinellas Co.

Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are currently searching for a hit-and-run driver in Pinellas County.

According to troopers, around 2:26 p.m. Saturday, four cars were traveling southbound on US-29 approaching Innisbrook Drive in the inside lane.

Traffic ahead of all four cars slowed down due to a red traffic light at the intersection.

Troopers say three of the four cars slowed down. However, the fourth did not, causing the driver to hit the back of 36-year-old Yesenia Carreras’s Toyota. This then caused Carreras to collide with 80-year-old Judith Crume, and Crume to collide with 42-year-old Donald Tibbetts.

After the initial impact, the unknown driver fled the scene on foot, traveling westbound onto the west should of US 19.

The driver is described as a black male wearing a white T-shirt, and red and black basketball shorts.

The hit-and-run driver’s car was later determined to be a stolen Volvo.

If you have any information regarding this incident or know who the hit-and-run driver may be, please call FHP at 813-558-1800.

