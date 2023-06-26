PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Troopers are searching for a person who fled a traffic stop Monday morning and crashed on Gandy Boulevard near I-275, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle on I-275 near 54th Street when a person drove off, according to FHP.

The driver led troopers on a chase and eventually overturned at Gandy Boulevard and I-275, troopers said. The driver got out of the car and ran away.

As of about 8 a.m., the driver has not been located, troopers said.

No other details were immediately available.

