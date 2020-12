ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol has closed off a portion of Interstate 275 in St. Petersburg after a fatal crash Thursday evening.

According to FHP, the crash happened at mile marker 28 just before 6 p.m.

Southbound I-275 remains closed with traffic diverted onto Gandy Boulevard and motorists should continue to expect delays and seek other routes.

Troopers have yet to say what caused the crash.