Troopers: Grandfather, 2-week-old baby thrown from car in Gandy Boulevard crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A grandfather was killed after he and his 2-week-old grandson were thrown from a car in a head-on crash on Gandy Boulevard Saturday afternoon, troopers say.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Gandy Boulevard N and Oak Street NE.

Troopers say an 18-year-old driving an SUV was heading eastbound on Gandy in the left lane when the front left tire of the car came off, causing the driver to lose control.

The driver traveled across the median and into the path of a sedan, causing a head-on collision between the two cars, according to FHP.

Upon impact, the back passengers in the sedan, the 47-year-old grandfather and 2-week-old baby, were thrown from the car, troopers say.

According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the grandfather died at the scene of the crash while the newborn, seated in a car seat that was not secured down inside the car, received minor injuries.

Troopers say the 22-year-old parents driving the sedan and the driver of the SUV all received minor injuries as well.

The grandfather and 22-year-old father were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to FHP. The 22-year-old mother and 18-year-old driver were wearing seatbelts.